Binance reportedly steps back into bidding for Voyager Digital
Nov. 17, 2022 7:32 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The American arm of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is preparing an offer for Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), after the bankrupt crypto lending platform reopened bidding for the firm, CoinDesk reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.
- Rival crypto exchange FTX had won the original auction for Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), but that fell apart when FTX filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 11.
- Wave Financial and trading platform Cross Tower are also reported to be in the running for Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ), CoinDesk said.
- BinanceUS had lost out to FTX in the original bidding process. At the time, it was reported that there had been national security concerns about Binance acquiring the company.
- Last week, Binance said it has boosted its emergency insurance fund to $1B to adjust to crypto volatility.
