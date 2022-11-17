Wolfspeed prices ~$1.53B convertible senior notes offering

Nov. 17, 2022 7:35 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has priced and upsized its previously announced convertible senior notes offering.
  • The private offering consists of ~$1.53B aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.875% per year.
  • The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $1.3B aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • Initial purchasers of the notes have been granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $225M of the notes.
  • The sale to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on Nov. 21, 2022 and is expected to result in ~$1.49B in net proceeds or ~$1.72B if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full.
  • Approximately $238.7M of the net proceeds will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions; remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • The notes will mature on Dec. 1, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

