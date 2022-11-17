Lucid continues to expand in Europe with first retail location in Switzerland

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) will open its first retail location in Switzerland on November 18.

The electric vehicle maker said the luxury retail space will invite customers to experience the Lucid brand and its products in the heart of Geneva. The Swiss Studio will be Lucid's second retail location in Europe to follow the Munich Studio opening in May.

Lucid confirmed that it has a growing number of Lucid Air reservation holders in Switzerland.

Lucid is accepting reservations across Europe and is expected to deliver the first vehicles in Europe at the end of 2022. Customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK can place their orders.

Looking ahead, Lucid Group (LCID) plans for further expansion in Europe, including additional Studios and services centers in major European cities.

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID) pushed up 0.55% in premarket trading on Thursday to $11.43.

