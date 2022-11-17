Cellebrite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01, revenue of $71.68M misses by $0.45M
- Cellebrite press release (NASDAQ:CLBT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $71.68M (+8.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $232 million, up 35% year-over-year
- Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 129%
- GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $57.1 million and 79.7%, respectively
- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $5.1 million and 7.0%, respectively
Financial Outlook:
“We are proud to deliver ARR growth of 35% year-on-year during the third quarter reflecting a strong demand market for our Digital Intelligence solutions. However, given the strengthening of the USD to the European and other currencies we expect to finish FYE 2022 at the lower end of our guidance” said Dana Gerner, Chief Financial Officer of Cellebrite.
“We remain focused on efficiently investing in our innovations and solutions to deliver on our targets for the year we outlined last quarter,” Gerner concluded.
