Boardwalktech Software GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $1.5M
Nov. 17, 2022 7:38 AM ETBoardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLKF), BWLK:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Boardwalktech Software press release (OTCQB:BWLKF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $1.5M (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2-F23 was a loss of -$0.7M, versus a -$0.4M loss in Q2 -FY22, and -$0.3M loss in Q1-FY23.
- Annual recurring revenue, at September 30, 2022 was $5.5M, a 66% year-over-year increase versus ARR of $3.3M at September 30, 2021.
- The company continues to track at the high end of its previously announced revenue guidance of $6.5M to $7.0M for FY 2023 (60% Y/Y growth at top of range).
