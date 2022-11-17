Lucira launches virtual care platform Lucira Connect

Nov. 17, 2022

Young woman drops swab in a protective plastic tube.

whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) said it launched a new virtual care program Lucira Connect.
  • The program allows Lucira test users to test, learn about treatment options, access a telehealth consultation and if required, receive a prescription from home for the $29 price of the test, excluding prescription costs, the company added.
  • Lucira said the web-based platform is now available nationwide and begins with self-administration of the company's at-home molecular COVID-19 test.
  • Lucira added that is partnering with Pfizer to increase awareness and education about the risks of COVID-19 and the availability of treatment options.
  • The company noted that Pfizer is providing educational and risk assessment resources to be available on Lucira Connect.
