Lucira launches virtual care platform Lucira Connect
Nov. 17, 2022 7:42 AM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) said it launched a new virtual care program Lucira Connect.
- The program allows Lucira test users to test, learn about treatment options, access a telehealth consultation and if required, receive a prescription from home for the $29 price of the test, excluding prescription costs, the company added.
- Lucira said the web-based platform is now available nationwide and begins with self-administration of the company's at-home molecular COVID-19 test.
- Lucira added that is partnering with Pfizer to increase awareness and education about the risks of COVID-19 and the availability of treatment options.
- The company noted that Pfizer is providing educational and risk assessment resources to be available on Lucira Connect.
- LHDX +2.56% to $0.4 premarket
Comments