Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) said a CEO transition and market turmoil for retailers caused it to withdraw full-year forecasts and declined to offer a Q4 guide.

For the third quarter, the company notched a narrow beats on reined-in top and bottom line expectations. However, the Wisconsin-based retailer said comparable sales decreased 6.9% from the prior year, slightly worse than the 6.78% deterioration expected by Wall Street. Merchandise inventories also rose about 33% from the prior year.

Amid macroeconomic uncertainty into year-end and a CEO transition as Michelle Gass looks to take on the top role at Levi Strauss (LEVI), management withdrew guidance for Q4 and the full-year.

“The Kohl’s Board is focused on supporting the management team during this CEO transition period, as well as the Board’s search committee in its pursuit of finding the next CEO to lead Kohl’s,” Board Chair Peter Boneparth said. “We look forward to partnering with Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury and the entire leadership team to execute at the highest level this holiday season, while also capitalizing on opportunities to strengthen the business.”

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) fell 4.03% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Dig into the details of the results.