Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves, associated real estate development project
Nov. 17, 2022 (SIRI), FWONA, FWONK, LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK
- Liberty Media (LMCA) is set to split off the Atlanta Braves and associated real estate development project, and then create a new Liberty Live Group tracking stock.
- The group operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to its three existing tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) (NASDAQ:LSXMB) (NASDAQ:LSXMK), the Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) (NASDAQ:BATRK) and the Formula One Group.
- The parent company's board has authorized the split off, which will result in Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings to be separate publicly-traded companies, as well as the creation.
- The split off will be accomplished through the redemption of Liberty Braves shares in exchange for the shares of a newly formed company to be called Atlanta Braves Holdings.
- The new company, Atlanta Braves Holdings, will hold all of the businesses, assets and liabilities of the Braves Group.
- After the split off, the company plans to recapitalize all of its remaining common stock into three tracking stock groups. A new third tracking stock group, the Liberty Live Group, will be created. The reclassification ratios will be determined and announced at a later date.
- The three tracking stock groups are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or, if necessary, to be quoted on the OTC Markets.
- Liberty Media expects to complete the split off and the reclassification in H1 2023.
- Braves Shareholder Breach Inlet Capital had recommended the split off, considering that BATRK is undervalued. BATRK's fair value of ~60% above its current share price could be meaningfully captured by the spin off from Liberty Media, according to a Nov. 2 statement from Breach Inlet.
- BATRK and BATRA shares were trading +1.97% and +3.34%, pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
