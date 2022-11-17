Russell Investments: Not in recession yet, but will more than likely be within 12 months

Russell Investments believes that the U.S. financial markets are not in a recession at the moment but more than likely will be by the end of 2024 as inflation levels persist.

The financial institution highlighted that it’s the labor market that’s keeping major averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND), and their mirroring ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (NASDAQ:QQQ) from falling into a “true recession” right now.

Russell Investments mentioned that the U.S. economy is still above full employment and that robust labor markets are not a characteristic of a trademark recession.

The investment firm stated in a recent research note: “The resilience of the labor market means the U.S. is probably not in a true recession. Macroeconomic headwinds do, however, make a mild recession within the next 12 months more likely than not.”

“We know that there’s a limit to what consumers can borrow, and eventually, the weakness in consumers’ real wages will likely force them to reduce their spending, hurting the engine of economic growth.”

Furthermore, Russell Investments added: “We think that a recession within the next 12 months is more likely than not as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policy stance.”

In broader financial news, stock index futures declined on Thursday as investors braced for a host of data points and Fed speakers.