Nov. 17, 2022

  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) stock dropped 2.4% in Thursday premarket trading after RBC Capital Markets analyst Kenneth S. Lee downgraded Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Sector Perform on the potential risk of a reduction in its common dividend.
  • The analyst provided two main reasons for the increased risk of a dividend cut. Management commented on expected returns disclosed during Q3 results and the company's agency and MSR ("mortgage servicing rights") pairing strategy has become "less of a differentiated hedge" for book value per share given current interest rates.
  • During Two Harbor's (TWO) Q3 earnings call, management said, "The potential static return on common equity falls in the range of 13% to 16.8%, or a quarterly static return per common share of $0.53 to $0.69."
  • Lee commented in his note: "Thus, we think there is risk TWO could reduce its common dividend its common dividend to a more sustainable level in the current backdrop."
  • The analyst action comes after commercial mortgage REIT Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) cut its monthly dividend by half on Wednesday to hold onto cash in a challenging economic environment.
  • Lee's Sector Perform rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Hold.
  • SA contributor Quad 7 Capital explains why dividend cuts may be needed at TWO.

