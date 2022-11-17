BeiGene Brukinsa gets approval in EU for expanded use in leukemia
Nov. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa to treat adult patients with treatment-naïve (TN) or relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- The EC approval was backed by data from two phase 3 trials — SEQUOIA and ALPINE.
- "This approval represents an important milestone for CLL patients and their physicians who now have a new chemotherapy-free treatment option, and an alternative to current BTKi treatment options," said Mehrdad Mobasher, chief medical officer, Hematology at BeiGene.
- Earlier in November, EC approved Brukinsa to treat certain adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma. The drug is also approved in the EU to treat certain patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
Comments