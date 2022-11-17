BeiGene Brukinsa gets approval in EU for expanded use in leukemia

Nov. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Commission (EC) approved the expanded use of BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa to treat adult patients with treatment-naïve (TN) or relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • The EC approval was backed by data from two phase 3 trials — SEQUOIA and ALPINE.
  • "This approval represents an important milestone for CLL patients and their physicians who now have a new chemotherapy-free treatment option, and an alternative to current BTKi treatment options," said Mehrdad Mobasher, chief medical officer, Hematology at BeiGene.
  • Earlier in November, EC approved Brukinsa to treat certain adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma. The drug is also approved in the EU to treat certain patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

