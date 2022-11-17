Containerboard stocks are on watch ahead of anticipated price cuts

Paper and packaging stocks could see a jolt next week with pricing data from Pulp & Paper Week for the containerboard market due out after the market closes on November 18.

Deutsche Bank said it expects containerboard prices to be cut by at least $20 per ton in November in reaction to demand trends.

Analyst Kyle White said investors are braced for the price cut and have this built into expectations. The firm does not anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP), Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) will have outsized share price reactions to the development, but warned that commentary and the potential for further price cuts will be key in how investors view the stocks.

"We also believe there is potential for recycled linerboard to experience a greater price cut than kraftliner, as most of the economic downtime is occurring on kraftliner paper machines. For example, operating rates in September on kraftliner were 76% versus recycled linerboard at 89%. Kraftliner pricing is most important as the majority of contracts are tied to this paperboard grade rather than recycled linerboard."

