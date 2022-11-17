UK finance minister Hunt delivers Autumn Statement: key points at a glance

  • The U.K. government on Thursday unveiled a sweeping fiscal plan.
  • Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the government would maintain plans to spend £55bn on the energy support package to assist struggling households and businesses.
  • Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his hotly anticipated inaugural Autumn Statement, outlined around £30 billion in spending cuts and £25 billion in tax hikes.
  • The chancellor says forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility show the economy will grow by 4.2% this year.
  • Hunt says the economy is already in recession, with higher energy prices explaining the majority of the revision in growth forecasts.
  • GDP would then shrink by 1.4% next year, before rising by 1.3% in 2024, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026.
  • In March, the OBR had forecast growth of 3.8% for 2022 and 1.8% for 2023.
  • The economy grew by 7.5% in 2021, after a fall of 11% in 2020 – the biggest decline for 300 years – during the first wave of the pandemic.
  • Hunt says borrowing in the current financial year, 2022-23, will be 7.1% of GDP. The chancellor says borrowing is "more than halved" by the actions in the autumn statement.
