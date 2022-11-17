IM Cannabis begins trading after 1 for 10 reverse stock split
Nov. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) common shares has begun trading on a post-consolidation basis after executing 1 for 10 reverse stock split.
- The shares would be consolidated on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares.
- The consolidation is intended to increase the trading price of the shares to enable the company to satisfy the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
- It has reduced the number of existing common shares from 75,695,325 to ~7,569,526 , subject to adjustments for rounding purposes.
Comments