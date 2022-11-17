Xos gains on signing dealership agreement with Foley Equipment

Nov. 17, 2022 8:05 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) has signed a dealership agreement with a leading equipment dealer in the Midwest, Foley Equipment Company.

  • Per the agreement, Foley will sell the company’s flagship Class 5 and 6 stepvan, medium-duty Class 6 and 7 chassis cab MDXT, and heavy-duty Class 8 electric trailer HDXT, as well as provide service across Western Kansas.

  • Foley is a truck sales and services dealership with 15 locations across the Midwest and offers a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

  • “We’re thrilled to further expand our footprint in the Midwest with this dealership agreement with the industry-leading Foley team,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos.
  • Shares are trading up 7.23% premarket.

