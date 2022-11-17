Applied Blockchain will now be called Applied Digital
Nov. 17, 2022 8:12 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) announced Thursday the company's name change to Applied Digital, effective immediately.
- The datacenters provider for blockchain infrastructure said the new name more accurately reflects its mission, services and broader business offerings.
- “Applied Digital is a stronger and more accurate representation of our focus and the variety of key applications for hosting the next wave of high-performance computing solutions,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins.
- The company said it is looking to diversify customer base, revenue stream after mixed fiscal Q1
