Nov. 17, 2022
  • Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) announced Thursday the company's name change to Applied Digital, effective immediately.
  • The datacenters provider for blockchain infrastructure said the new name more accurately reflects its mission, services and broader business offerings.
  • “Applied Digital is a stronger and more accurate representation of our focus and the variety of key applications for hosting the next wave of high-performance computing solutions,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO, Wes Cummins.
  • The company said it is looking to diversify customer base, revenue stream after mixed fiscal Q1

