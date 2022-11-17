Coinbase Global reassures it has no exposure to Genesis Trading
Nov. 17, 2022 8:15 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) reassured investors that the cryptocurrency exchange has no exposure in Genesis Trading after the lending part of the crypto brokerage halted redemptions and new loan applications on Wednesday.
- "We won't comment on every event in crypto, but for the sake of clarity; Coinbase (COIN) has zero exposure to Genesis Trading," the company said via tweet.
- The Genesis lending halt came after crypto exchange FTX's collapse triggered an abnormal amount of withdrawal requests that exceeded its liquidity.
- Coinbase (COIN), meanwhile, repeated it has a "sound risk management program and a strong capital position."
- Last week, the company said it has zero exposure to FTX's FTT (FTT-USD) token and little exposure to FTX.
