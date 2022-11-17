Mesa Labs acquires Belyntic’s peptide purification business
Nov. 17, 2022 8:19 AM ETMesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) has announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities related to Belyntic GmbH’s peptide purification business.
- The transaction price and near-term financial impact are not material to Mesa’s ongoing operations.
- The acquisition of Belyntic’s peptide purification products provide Mesa with a natural complement to peptide synthesis business by adding an advantaged consumables product line.
- "The combination will enhance Mesa’s focus on the biopharmaceutical market to support faster therapeutic development.” said Gary Owens, President and CEO of Mesa.
Comments