Federal Signal to acquire Blasters for $14M

Nov. 17, 2022 8:19 AM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of Blasters for an initial purchase price of $14M.
  • The deal also offers a contingent earn-out payment of up to $8M. The transaction is expected to complete over the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Based in Tampa, Florida, Blasters manufactures truck-mounted waterblasting equipment. The acquisition will expand Federal Signal's (FSS) specialty vehicle platform.
  • Jennifer Sherman, President and CEO, commented: "The acquisition further bolsters our position as an industry-leading diversified industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets with leading brands of premium, value-adding products, and a strong supporting aftermarket platform."

