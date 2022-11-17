Pacific Ridge Exploration to launch CAD11.49M brokered private placement

  • Pacific Ridge Exploration (OTCQB:PEXZF) (TSXV:PEX:CA) is set to launch a CAD11.49M brokered private placement.
  • The copper-gold exploration company will issue 8.9M units at CAD0.28 per unit, 6.25M units on a flow-through basis at CAD0.32 per unit and 16.65M units on a charity flow-through basis at CAD0.42 per unit.
  • Each unit will comprise of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each flow-through unit and charity flow-through unit will comprise of one share and one-half of one warrant.
  • Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at CAD0.40.
  • It has entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of one or more additional agents for the placement.
  • The net proceeds will be used for general and administrative expenses.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 15.
