Pacific Ridge Exploration to launch CAD11.49M brokered private placement
Nov. 17, 2022 8:20 AM ETPacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (PEX:CA), PEXZFPEXZFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Pacific Ridge Exploration (OTCQB:PEXZF) (TSXV:PEX:CA) is set to launch a CAD11.49M brokered private placement.
- The copper-gold exploration company will issue 8.9M units at CAD0.28 per unit, 6.25M units on a flow-through basis at CAD0.32 per unit and 16.65M units on a charity flow-through basis at CAD0.42 per unit.
- Each unit will comprise of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each flow-through unit and charity flow-through unit will comprise of one share and one-half of one warrant.
- Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at CAD0.40.
- It has entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of one or more additional agents for the placement.
- The net proceeds will be used for general and administrative expenses.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 15.
- Source: Press Release
