Marinus to get $10M upfront in license pact with Tenacia to develop CNS therapies in China
Nov. 17, 2022 8:23 AM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Tenacia Biotechnology (Shanghai) to develop therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
- Under the agreement, Tenacia will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize certain formulations of ganaxolone in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, including the current oral and intravenous (IV) dose formulations and a right of first negotiation for a future next generation formulation or prodrug.
- Marinus will get $10M cash upfront, and is eligible to receive up to an additional $256M in regulatory, clinical and commercial milestones, plus royalty on net sales.
- "This collaboration brings important synergies, combining ganaxolone’s differentiated mechanism of action with Tenacia's CNS expertise and development capabilities in China to potentially expand the global reach of ganaxolone for patients with rare and debilitating seizure disorders," said Marinus CEO Scott Braunstein.
