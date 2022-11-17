6 stocks to watch for Thursday: Cisco, Nvidia, Macy's and more
Nov. 17, 2022 8:32 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)M, AMAT, NVDA, PANW, BABABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
Stocks continued to show weakness in Thursday's premarket period, adding to a downdraft that took place the previous day. Wall Street is moderating gains posted last week, when cooler-than-expected inflation data sparked a buying spree. Here are some stocks to watch for Thursday:
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) rallied before the opening bell, climbing by nearly 5% after the networking equipment maker topped projections with its quarterly results. Revenue climbed almost 6% to $13.6B, exceeding estimates by $340M. The company also provided an upbeat forecast for the rest of the year.
- Nvidia (NVDA) reported a Q3 profit that missed analysts' expectations. However, revenue came in above estimates. The top-line total fell 17% from last year to reach $5.9B, but that figure surpassed consensus by $110M. Looking ahead, NVDA predicted Q4 revenue of $6B, plus or minus 2%.
- Alibaba (BABA) slipped in premarket trading, dragged down by a disappointing quarterly sales figure. Shares of the Chinese tech giant declined almost 3% after reporting a top-line figure of $29.1B. This was up 3% from last year but below the $29.6B that analysts were predicting.
- The release of Street-beating quarterly results spurred premarket buying in Macy's (M). The department store chain posted a non-GAAP profit of $0.52, topping projections by $0.33. Revenue dropped about 4% from last year but still exceeded analysts' consensus.
- Applied Materials (AMAT) is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is expected to see its Q4 EPS drop almost 10% from last year to reach $1.75. Revenue is projected to rise about 5% to $6.4B.
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is also slated to release its financial figures in the after-hours period. Analysts are looking for the cybersecurity company to earn $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.55B.
