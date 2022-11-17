Bed Bath & Beyond names Scott Lindblom as chief technology & digital officer

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has named Scott Lindblom as chief technology & digital officer, effective immediately.
  • Lindblom has served as the company's CTO since Sep. 2020, and will now take over added responsibility for managing the company's digital channel.
  • In his new role, Lindblom will oversee further development of an omni-always shopping experience for customers, while continuing to drive the company's technology transformation plan.
  • Earlier this week, BBBY shares fell as the omnichannel retailer entered additional bond exchange transaction
 

