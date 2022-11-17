KMPH, GROV and LX are among pre market gainers
- Elevate Credit (ELVT) +69% Credit stock soars after hours after agreeing to be taken private in $67M deal.
- Ardelyx (ARDX) +58% disease drug tenapanor wins FDA advisory committee backing.
- CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) +26% Announce Strategic Research Collaboration in the Field of Conditional Bispecific Therapeutics for the Treatment of Cancer.
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) +19% Works soars after lifting profit guidance.
- LexinFintech (LX) +11% Q3 earnings call release.
- Youdao (DAO) +10% Q3 earnings call release
- Immunic (IMUX) +10% as drug prevents/delays worsening of MS patients in long term trial data.
- KemPharm (KMPH) +8%.
- Grove Collaborative (GROV) +6%.
- Macy (M) +6% surges on strong Q3 earnings, boost to bottom line guide.
- Jumia Technologies (JMIA) +5% Q3 earnings call release
- Laser Photonics (LASE) +5% Buys the First CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet Sold by Laser Photonics.
- Nano Labs (NA) +4% Q3 earnings call release
Comments