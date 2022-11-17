GBLT secures €4M order for household solar energy solutions
Nov. 17, 2022 8:29 AM ETGBLT Corp. (GBLTF), GBLT:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GBLT (OTCPK:GBLTF) announced Thursday that it has received over 200 orders for its solar energy solutions with retail household clients for the total value exceeding €4M (~C$5.5M).
- "The market for renewable energy is in its highest demand we have ever experienced and have been boosted by Germany's clean energy mandates, high energy prices as well as the growing energy shortage in Europe," said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT Corp. "We continue to experience an abundance of demand for our solar energy solutions from both commercial and private households and we are seeing this trend accelerating."
Comments