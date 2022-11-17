Jobless claims fall 4K to 222K
- Initial Jobless Claims: -4K to 222K vs. 222K expected and 226K prior (prior from 225K).
- 4-week moving average was 221,000 up from 219,000.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.425M vs. 1.512M consensus and 1.564M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Nov. 5, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 199,603 in the week ending Nov. 12, a decrease of 6,101 (or 3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 2,935 (or 1.4%) from the previous week.
