Jobless claims fall 4K to 222K

Nov. 17, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Jobless claims memo stick and pile of documents.

designer491

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -4K to 222K vs. 222K expected and 226K prior (prior from 225K).
  • 4-week moving average was 221,000 up from 219,000.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.425M vs. 1.512M consensus and 1.564M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Nov. 5, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 199,603 in the week ending Nov. 12, a decrease of 6,101 (or 3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 2,935 (or 1.4%) from the previous week.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.