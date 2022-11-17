Housing starts, building permits fall less than expected in October
Nov. 17, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- October Housing Starts: -4.2% M/M to 1.425M vs. 1.410M expected and 1.488M prior (revised from 1.439M).
- On a Y/Y basis, housing starts were down 8.8%. Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 855K, down 6.1% from the revised September figure of 911K.
- Building permits: -2.4% M/M to 1.526M vs. 1.516M expected and 1.564M prior (unchanged).
- That's down 10.1% Y/Y. Single family authorization of 839K dropped 3.6% from September.
- Privately owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.339M, down 6.4% from September but 6.6% higher than the October 2021 level. Single-family housing completions were at a rate of 961K, 8.3% below the prior month.
- On Wednesday, mortgage demand increased 2.7% as rates saw largest single-week decline since July.
Comments