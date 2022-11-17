Bath & Body Works rips 19% gain after standout quarter

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) traded higher early on Thursday after a stronger-than-anticipated earnings report and hike in profit guidance raised the comfort level of investors.

On Wall Street, Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson viewed the beat-and-raise quarter as very unusual for this earnings season and expect it to allow BBWI to stand out despite challenges from the inflationary environment.

While margin headwinds are seen persisting through the holidays, BBWI is noted to executing well and the loyalty program is said to be seeing robust enrollment and participation.

Overall, BofA views the current multiple as compelling for a consistent grower and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Elsewhere, Wells Fargo said the bear case on BBWI has played out and thinks BBWI's business trends are stabilizing.

Shares of BBWI ripped a 19.21% gain in premarket action on Thursday to trade at their highest level since the middle part of September.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BBWI is at Hold with low marks for growth and momentum holding it back.