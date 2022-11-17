Wheat futures fell to a two-and-a-half month low Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade after the United Nations announced the agreement allowing grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea will be extended for another 120 days.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) for December delivery recently traded -2.7% at $7.96 1/2 per bushel after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest since September 1; CBOT corn (C_1:COM) and soybeans (S_1:COM) also traded ~1% lower.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:WEAT), (CORN), (SOYB), (DBA), (MOO)

Fertilizer producers Nutrien (NTR) and Mosaic (MOS) are indicated lower in the pre-market, both down ~1%.

United Nations Secretary General said he welcomed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, which has allowed more than 10M metric tons of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian ports since August.

Expectations had been rising in recent days that the corridor deal would be maintained, and a renewal was largely priced in by the market, but negotiations continue on issues such as Ukraine's request for a one-year extension.

Russia recently suspended its participation in the pact for a short time.