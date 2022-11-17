Volkswagen places plans for $2B EV plant under review - Reuters

Nov. 17, 2022

2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show, Press Days

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

Newly-minted CEO Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume is scrutinizing plans for the construction of the Trinity electric vehicles factory, according to Reuters.

The outlet reported that management is reviewing the plans that project the new Wolfsburg-based plant to open by 2026. In particular, the automaker is assessing whether or not its existing main factory in the city can accomplish the stated aims of the project. Per German sources, Blume was seeking a delay of the factory plans until at least 2030.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, clarified that plans are merely under review and no concrete course of action has been decided upon.

European-listed shares of the German automaker fell 1.36% in afternoon trading.

