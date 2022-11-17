Norwegian Cruise Line, Ormat Technologies, Global-E Online among premarket losers' pack
- Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) -21% on pricing ~$75M securities offering.
- Global-E Online (GLBE) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) -7% promotes Ms. Brenda Edwards as interim CFO.
- Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) -10%.
- Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) -10%.
- Ormat Technologies (ORA) -9% as stockholder Orix prices offering to sell $337.5M shares.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) -8% after the crypto-related bank provided a mid-quarter update on its business, following the collapse of one of its customers, FTX.
- Affimed (AFMD) -7%.
- Lion Group (LGHL) -7% announces Hong Kong virtual asset trading platform license application.
- Oscar Health (OSCR) -7%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Weibo (WB) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) -6% as CEO, CFO sell shares for $1.5M; double-downgrade from Credit Suisse.
- Palisade Bio (PALI) -6% releases its new animated video for its lead asset in development, LB1148.
- Qurate Retail (QRTEB) -6%.
- BRF (BRFS) -6%.
- BrainsWay (BWAY) -5%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) -5% after Trump announces re-election campaign.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -5%.
