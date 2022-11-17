PTC Therapeutics gene therapy Upstaza for rare neuromuscular disorder gets approval in UK
Nov. 17, 2022
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) one-time gene replacement therapy Upstaza to treat aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency in patients 18 months and older.
- The company said Upstaza (eladocagene exuparvovec) is the first and only approved disease-modifying treatment for AADC deficiency and the first marketed gene therapy directly infused into the brain.
- Upstaza was approved in the EU in July.
- AADC deficiency is an ultra-rare, inherited genetic disease, which usually shows up within the first year of birth. Patients with AADC experience developmental delays, weak muscle tone and inability to control the movement of the limbs.
