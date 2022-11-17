Kingsway secures additional $6M in bank financing related to CSuite acquisition

  • Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) has completed its amended credit agreement with AvidBank, resulting in additional borrowing of $6M and a commensurate distribution in cash to Kingsway.
  • Ravix Acquisition, Ravix Financial, and CSuite Financial Partners, all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kingsway, entered into an amendment to borrow an additional $6M in the form of a term loan.
  • With this amendment, the combined debt that is secured by Ravix and CSuite is now ~$11.4M.
  • "With this transaction and the financing now in place, we have achieved our target combined capital structure for Ravix and CSuite." said Kingsway President and CEO, J.T. Fitzgerald.

