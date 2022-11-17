Galaxy Next Generation and EKC Enterprises enter reseller partnership
Nov. 17, 2022 8:49 AM ETGAXYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) has secured a new reseller partnership with EKC Enterprises, provider of design and installation of customized low voltage systems on the West Coast.
- "EKC's presence across West Coast will quickly increase our ability to expand the G2 brand across the region through this partnership, which highlights our continued commitment to expanding our distribution channels in the US. In addition to growing our footprint, we anticipate a tremendous acceleration in all facets of our Interact, Communicate and Secure solution categories by gaining access to EKC's strong technical sales organization that has a demonstrated history in AV, Intercom, Paging, and Low Voltage integration services. We look forward to growing with EKC as a partner and key contributor to their expanding presence in the market." said Gary LeCroy, CEO of Galaxy Next Generation. "
