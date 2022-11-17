Granite gets $170M reconstruction contract for I-10 in Arizona

Nov. 17, 2022 8:50 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) said Thursday it was selected by the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (OTC:ADOT) for an ~$170M reconstruction project near Tucson, Arizona.
  • The project will be funded by ADOT, the Regional Transportation Authority, Federal Highway Administration, and Pima County.
  • The project will improve Interstate 10 between the Ina Road and Ruthrauff Road interchanges by reconstructing I-10 to provide four general purpose lanes in each direction.
  • The award is expected to be included in Granite's (GVA) Q4 CAP.
  • The project is expected to begin in Jan. and be completed by Oct. 2025.

