Granite gets $170M reconstruction contract for I-10 in Arizona
Nov. 17, 2022 8:50 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) said Thursday it was selected by the Arizona Dept. of Transportation (OTC:ADOT) for an ~$170M reconstruction project near Tucson, Arizona.
- The project will be funded by ADOT, the Regional Transportation Authority, Federal Highway Administration, and Pima County.
- The project will improve Interstate 10 between the Ina Road and Ruthrauff Road interchanges by reconstructing I-10 to provide four general purpose lanes in each direction.
- The award is expected to be included in Granite's (GVA) Q4 CAP.
- The project is expected to begin in Jan. and be completed by Oct. 2025.
