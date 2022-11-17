Editas pausing enrollment of blindness drug trial to find partner; shares down 15%
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is pausing enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial of EDIT-101, a CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing therapy under development for blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA 10).
- The decision follows positive phase 1/2 data indicating proof of concept from 14 patients. The company wants to find a development partner before proceeding further.
- Results showed that 3 out of 14 patients met a threshold having experienced clinically meaningful improvements in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA).
- The were no ocular serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities observed with EDIT-101.
