IMUNON announces strategic investment in Transomic Technologies
Nov. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETIMNNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, IMUNON (IMNN) announced a $375,000 investment in Transomic Technologies, a private company offering a comprehensive array of CRISPR, RNAi and gene expression tools and services.
- “Given our continued progress with the PLACCINE DNA vaccine development program, we have made the strategic decision to continue to support Transomic Technologies with this investment,” said Corinne Le Goff, president and CEO of IMUNON. “We have been utilizing Transomic’s custom vector construction and design services, and we are very pleased with the strength and flexibility of their platform.”
- Stock down 3.3% pre-market.
