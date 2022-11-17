Taoping signs three-year strategic cooperation agreement with ZhongShengShi
Nov. 17, 2022
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) has announced the Co. signed a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with ZhongShengShi and expected to generate more than $14M for Taoping over the term of the agreement.
- The two companies will jointly promote the accelerated adoption of Taoping's new smart rest station and large screen display products across China.
- Taoping and ZhongShengShi will work together to drive penetration of Taoping's new smart rest stations at high-tech industrial parks, manufacturing bases and other high traffic areas nationwide.
- With its unique and novel appearance, as well as its flexible and rich function area layouts, the Company believes the smart rest station is quickly winning the favor of Taoping's partners and the market.
