Yet more analysts stepped to the sidelines on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) after the retailer reported a big miss on earnings estimates for the third quarter.

Analysts at Truist, Citi, and Guggenheim each downgraded the name to Hold after being surprised by the downbeat report offered earlier in the week.

“While we remain bullish on the auto parts retail industry, Advance still hasn't been able to show the improvement in growth/consistency that many investors (ourselves included) have expected,” Truist analysts wrote on Wednesday evening. “While our downgrade of the stock following today's ~16% sell-off is clearly late, the company continues to lose market share, especially in Commercial.”

The team moved their rating from Buy to Hold and slashed their price target to $147 from $228.

Analysts at both Guggenheim and Citi largely agreed, adding that gross margin pressures are likely to persist. Additionally, market share losses are expected to hamper any upside for the stock in the coming quarters. Guggenheim cited O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) as a preferred competitor while Citi went with AutoZone (AZO).

Shares fell 2.07% during Thursday’s premarket trading, adding to an over 15% drop on Wednesday.

