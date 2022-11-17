More rate hikes needed to reach restrictive level, St. Louis Fed's Bullard says

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said Thursday that even with his "generous" assumptions that tend to favor a more dovish policy, "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."

"To attain a sufficiently restrictive level, the policy rate will need to be increased further," he said at an event hosted by Greater Louisville Inc. The central bank has increased its key interest rate by 375 basis points this year and has been shrinking its balance sheet in its fight to lower inflation.

The comments have contributed to risk-off sentiment on Thursday before the opening bell. S&P futures have dropped 1.2%, Nasdaq futures -1.4%, and Dow futures -1.0%. Bonds also dropped, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 9 basis points to 3.79%.

"Thus far, the change in monetary policy stance appears to have only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard said.

Traders put an 83% probability of a 50-bp rate hike in December, which would bring the federal funds rate target range to 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he's "more comfortable" with a 50-basis-point hike at the December meeting.