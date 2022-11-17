Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is said to be putting most of its Entertainment One media division up for sale.

The toymaker hired JPMorgan and Centerview to help with the sale process after getting takeover interest, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Hasbro will keep some EOne assets such as its Peppa Pig children's brand.

In August Bloomberg reported that Hasbro was said to be conducting a review of its entertainment strategy and may decide to sell the assets.

The news comes after activists have targeted Hasbro (HAS) this year and called for the company to spin off its popular Wizards of Coast division and one activist, Ancora, was pushing the toymaker to consider selling its Entertainment One division.

Ancora wants the company to pursue a partial or full sale of Entertainment One, the unit Hasbro acquired for more than $4 billion in 2019 that's focused on content products. Hasbro (HAS) could potentially recoup up to $2 billion through sale of eOne and gain "meaningful" future tax benefits associated with the acknowledged loss, Ancora argued in the letter earlier this year.

In June Hasbro (HAS) won a proxy fight against activist Alta Fox Capital and rejected the call for the company to spin off the Wizards of Coast unit.