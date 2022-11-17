CytomX surges 26% on license deal with Regeneron to develop cancer drugs

Nov. 17, 2022

  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) signed a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop conditionally-activated investigational bispecific cancer therapies.
  • Under the agreement, Regeneron and CytomX will collaborate on the discovery activities to identify and validate conditionally active bispecific antibodies.
  • Regeneron will be responsible for funding preclinical and clinical development and commercialization activities.
  • In exchange, CytomX will receive $30M upfront and will be eligible to receive future target nomination payments and preclinical, clinical, and commercial milestones of up to $2B, plus royalties.
  • The collaboration will use CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform and Regeneron's Veloci-Bi bispecific antibody development platform.
  • The partnership aims to focus CytomX's biologic masking strategies to develop investigational Regeneron bispecifics which remain inactive until activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment.
  • The companies said this technology has the potential to minimize off-target effects for these next-generation T-cell engaging therapies, potentially addressing tumor types that have historically been unresponsive to immunotherapy.
  • CTMX +26.45% to $1.53 premarket Nov. 17
  • REGN -2.13% to $719.97 premarket

