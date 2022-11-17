indie Semiconductor upsizes offering of 4.5% convertible notes
Nov. 17, 2022 9:04 AM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) has upsized its debt offering to $140M from $125M on being oversubscribed alongside pricing these 4.5% convertible notes due 2027.
- The California-based semiconductor firm stated Thursday the notes will be convertible at the rate of 115.5869 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, at indie's discretion, that is equivalent to initial conversion price of ~$8.65 per share. It represents about 30% premium on stock's last close.
- However, indie explicitly said it may not redeem the notes prior to Nov. 20, 2025.
- In the concurrent transaction, the company also has announced the buyback completion of ~$7.4M worth of shares.
- The offering is expected to close on Nov. 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- INDI shares are up 1.5% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
