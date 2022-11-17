Neste to acquire used cooking oil collection and aggregation business from Crimson Renewable
- Neste (OTCPK:NTOIY) to acquire the used cooking oil collection and aggregation business and related assets in the United States from Crimson Renewable Energy.
- The transaction includes shares in SeQuential Environmental Services and Pure as well as a UCO processing plant in Salem, Oregon.
- "This acquisition further strengthens Neste's presence and operations in the United States. We continue to execute our renewables growth strategy by expanding our renewable raw materials sourcing platform to the US West Coast, which is also a location for our upcoming renewable diesel production joint operation in Martinez, California, and a key market for serving our customers. Together with Mahoney Environmental, this business will form a nationwide UCO collection and aggregation network. I look forward to welcoming the professional team and high-quality operations to contribute to Neste's activities in North America," says Matti Lehmus, President and CEO.
