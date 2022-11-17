RedHill Biopharma rises 6% on positive data from opaganib for nuclear radiation injury
Nov. 17, 2022 9:07 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is trading 6.5% higher premarket after the company announced positive data from preclinical study evaluating the effects of opaganib on radiation-induced hematologic and renal toxicity.
- The results showed that opaganib exerts a protective impact on key hematological and kidney function parameters following total body irradiation.
- Opaganib is an oral sphingosine kinase 2 (SK2) inhibitor that is potentially suitable to current government research for material threat medical countermeasures and used for central stockpiling for use in mass casualty nuclear radiation incidents.
- Opaganib can be administered 24 hours or later after radiation exposure.
