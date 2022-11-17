Atlis Motor Vehicles and HALLE Solar partner to provide solar shingle paneling and energy storage solutions
- Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) has received its first orders for residential energy storage packs from HALEE Solar, an Arizona-based socially responsible home energy system provider.
- HALEE’s solution addresses the three key issues hindering clean energy adoption, an aesthetic solution, optimized for the residential building process, and better economics.
- “As a company based in the United States developing its own battery systems, we are uniquely suited to collaborate with socially responsible energy companies in the same way that we collaborate with EV OEMs – namely, by providing efficient and powerful energy solutions.” stated Mark Hanchett, Atlis Motor Vehicles’ Founder and CEO.
