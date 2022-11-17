Fisker begins production on all-electric Ocean SUV

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was in the electric vehicle spotlight on Thursday with production starting on schedule for the Ocean all-electric SUV at the company's site in Austria.

FSR said the start of production is reinforced by growing momentum globally with two trims sold out in the United States market for 2023. The production ramp in Austria will see over 300 units manufactured in Q1 of 2023. The rapid production rate will increase to over 8K units in Q2 and 15K units in Q3. Fisker (FSR) expects to end the year with unit production of 42,400.

Fisker's (FSR) rollout strategy includes continuous over-the-air upgrading of feature packages similar to Tesla's (TSLA) style.

The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme is noted to travel 350 miles on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, a 17.1" rotating screen featuring gaming in HMI, SolarSky roof, California Mode, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar. The listing price for EV is $68,999.

Fisker (FSR) moved up 0.65% in premarket action on Thursday.