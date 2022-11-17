Element79 Gold proposes to sell five properties from Nevada Gold portfolio
Nov. 17, 2022 9:11 AM ETElement79 Gold Corp. (ELMGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Element79 Gold (OTCPK:ELMGF) has entered non-binding letters of intent with Centra Mining Ltd. and Valdo Minerals Ltd. to sell a total of five properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio, which is comprised of fifteen properties located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA.
- Per the terms of the Centra LOI, it is anticipated that Centra would purchase all of Element79 Gold's interests and obligations in relation to Long Peak, and Stargo in exchange for a total consideration of C$1M payable by the issuance of an aggregate of 2.5M common shares of Centra at a deemed price of C$0.40/share.
- Per terms of the Valdo LOI, it is anticipated that Valdo would purchase all of Element79 Gold's interests and obligations in relation to North Mill Creek, Elder Creek, and Elephant in exchange for a total consideration of C$1.13M payable by the issuance of an aggregate of 3.75M common shares of Centra at a deemed price of C$0.30/share.
- The Centra and Valdo LOI is non-binding and is subject to a 180-day exclusivity period.
Comments