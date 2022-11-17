Krystal Biotech gene-based wrinkle therapy demonstrates nine month durability
Nov. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Krystal Biotech's (NASDAQ:KRYS) Jeune Aesthetics subsidiary said that phase 1 data from an extension cohort showed that KB301, a gene-based treatment designed to address the underlying biology of aging skin to treat wrinkles and fine lines, demonstrated durability over nine months.
- The mean change in Subject Satisfaction Scores from baseline ranged from 1.6 to 1.85 points seven to nine months after dosing.
- Also, assessments indicated that 70%-76% of treated cheeks demonstrated a clinically meaningful difference seven to nine months after dosing.
- Adverse events were injection-site related, mild or moderate, and dissipated quickly.
- Jeune said it now plans to begin a phase 2 study of KB301 in H1 2023.
