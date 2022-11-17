Krystal Biotech gene-based wrinkle therapy demonstrates nine month durability

Nov. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ETKrystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Senior female face with wrinkled skin

jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

  • Krystal Biotech's (NASDAQ:KRYS) Jeune Aesthetics subsidiary said that phase 1 data from an extension cohort showed that KB301, a gene-based treatment designed to address the underlying biology of aging skin to treat wrinkles and fine lines, demonstrated durability over nine months.
  • The mean change in Subject Satisfaction Scores from baseline ranged from 1.6 to 1.85 points seven to nine months after dosing.
  • Also, assessments indicated that 70%-76% of treated cheeks demonstrated a clinically meaningful difference seven to nine months after dosing.
  • Adverse events were injection-site related, mild or moderate, and dissipated quickly.
  • Jeune said it now plans to begin a phase 2 study of KB301 in H1 2023.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor C.C. Abbott views Krystal (KRYS) as a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.