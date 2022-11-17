Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) stock rose sharply prior to Thursday’s opening bell after posting stronger than expected Q3 profits and promoting above-consensus full year sales expectations.

The Irish agricultural corporation notched $0.14 in earnings per share, $0.04 above analyst expectations. Meanwhile, a 17% rise in revenue to $2.27B only narrowly missed expectations. Fresh fruit sales were cited as a particular area of strength during the quarter.

“We are pleased with the strong results delivered for the third quarter of 2022, which were significantly ahead of the prior year and ahead of our own expectations,” Executive chairman Carl McCann said. “The broad diversification of our product offering, and the wide geographic footprint of our vertically integrated business provides us with a strong foundation for continued growth.”

Management reaffirmed revenue guidance in the range of $9.1B to $9.4B. The Bloomberg consensus had fallen to $9.15B leading up to the results as analysts pared their outlook. Shares of Dole (DOLE) rose 3.72% shortly before the bell on Thursday.

